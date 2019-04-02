Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TROY LEE BURRUS. View Sign

Troy Lee Burrus, 87, of Amarillo, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Paramount Baptist Church with Lance Herrington officiating. Private burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Troy was born on October 11, 1931 in Canyon, Texas to Bradley and Louise Burrus. He was a member of the 1950 Canyon High School state championship team. He was selected all-state. He was a two time All-American at West Texas State. While in college, he served in the National Guard. After graduating from West Texas State, he was drafted by the Boston Celtics and played for the Phillips 66ers. Troy had worked as a counselor for over 33 years for the Amarillo ISD. He was a member of the Gideons, Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame, West Texas A&M Hall of Champions, and a founding member of the Buffalo Club. He had also served on the board of Faith City Mission, the Amarillo City Park board, past president of the ex-students association at West Texas State, and the West Texas T-Club. He had served as a deacon at Paramount Baptist Church.



He married Nelda Ruthart on July 9, 1954 in Canyon.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Austell Burrus; and a sister, Juanelle Burrus Andrews.



He is survived by his wife, Nelda Burrus of Amarillo; a daughter, Kari Freeman and husband Mark of Lone Tree, Co.; a grandson, Benton Freeman and wife Annie of Portland, Or.; a granddaughter, Blythe French and husband Luke of Parker, Co.; great grandchildren, Witten, Koen, Eila, Peyton, and Dane "Troy"; and a nephew that he considered a son, Rodney Ruthart and wife Gina and their children, Kati and Brayden.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and suggests memorials be sent to Faith City Mission.



