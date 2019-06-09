Troy Ray Anders, 71, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Troy was born February 29, 1948, to David and Agnes Anders, and raised in Muleshoe, TX. He served in US Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Royce; and a sister, Delinda.
Survivors include his wife, Ferne Anders; two sons, Curtis Anders and wife Piper, and Dave Anders and wife Katrina; a brother, Carl Anders; a sister, Darlyne Lee; and five grandchildren, Kendall, Bailey, Matthew, Truitt, and Tatum.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 9 to June 10, 2019