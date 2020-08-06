1/1
Twila Rae Winter Barker
1937 - 2020
Twila Rae Winter Barker, 83, of Amarillo went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be in Llano East Cemetery.

Twila was born on February 3, 1937 in O'Keene, OK, to Carl Ray and Ruby Winter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Barker; brother; and daughter, Kristy.

Survivors include sons, Guy Nightengale and wife Teresa, and Rusty Nightengale; son-in-law, Patrick 'Rick' Crawford; granddaughters, Jami Nightengale Reissig, Nikki Nightengale Heinen, Kendra Crawford, and Kala Crawford; grandsons, Jerry Swade Nightengale, Aaron Nightengale, and Kyde Crawford; and blessed with 13 great-grandchildren.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
10:30 AM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
