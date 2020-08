Or Copy this URL to Share

U Pauk, 79, of Amarillo died August 4, 2020. Prayer services will be held Thurs. 1-5 pm, Fri. 9-5 pm, Sat. 10-3 pm at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Cremation will follow at Memory Gardens Crematory. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



