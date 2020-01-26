Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valera Virgie Williams. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Valera Virgie Veale Williams, 98, of Amarillo died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.



Valera was born September 19, 1921, in Farmersville, TX, to James Delbert Veale and Lula Virginia Sims Veale. The baby of six children, Valera moved to Amarillo at age five. She graduated from the original Amarillo High School in 1939 and, later, from Amarillo College Beauty School.



On December 14, 1941, after just three dates, Valera married a man she described as a "good-looking soldier," the love of her life and the father of her four children, Herbert Lecil Williams. Valera accepted Christ in 1946 and was baptized by Brother Roy Flippo at Buchanan Street Baptist Church where Herbert served as a Deacon and she helped with the kindergarten Sunday School class.



Valera cherished her role as a homemaker, often speaking about how she loved being a wife, raising her children, keeping her home, and cooking for her family. After her husband's death in 1962, Valera enjoyed a nearly 20-year career in commercial printing at both Russell Stationery and San Jacinto Stationery.



Valera was a picture-perfect Grandma and Nana, pampering and doting on her grandchildren every chance she had, always looking to help or do for them. Valera was known by all to be warm and gracious. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her unconditional love.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, infant daughter, Karen Williams, and grandson, Michael Delgado. Valera is survived by three children Lecil Williams (Penny), Ronald Williams (Donna), and Shanda Williams Johnson (Tim); three grandchildren Shane Williams (Andrew), Jennifer Glenn, and Dustin Williams (Melanie); three great-grandchildren Valerie Glenn, Tyler Williams, and Nate Williams; and a number of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive guests Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Pantheon Chapel at Llano Cemetery, Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating, with interment to-follow beside her husband and infant daughter.



The family extends special thanks to the staff at Bivins Pointe for the comfort and care they provided.





