Vanessa Darlene Johnson, 69, of Amarillo, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020. Vanessa was born October 19, 1951 in Cisco, TX to Bob and Wanda Cutlip. She attended Pampa High school where she met the love of her life, Denny Johnson. They married October 21, 1969 and had a truly blessed and impactful marriage for over 51 years. Vanessa would get her associates degree from Amarillo College and spent 29 years working for the Amarillo Independent School District. She spent most of that time at the AISD administration building. Vanessa's faith was important to her and she loved her Loft Church family. She loved to write and cook, but more than anything else she loved her family. Vanessa is survived by her husband, Denny Johnson, daughter Angela Wingate and husband David, son Matt Johnson and wife Elisa, four grandchildren Stefan, Morgan, Zane and Bentley, great granddaughter Zayli and mother in law Wanda Johnson. A memorial service will be held at The Loft Church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2pm. Masks are appreciated. The family suggests any donation be made to Life Challenge of Amarillo at 6500 Hope Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119.