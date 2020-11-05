Or Copy this URL to Share

Van T Tran, of Amarillo died November 2, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday November 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel, 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Friday November 6, 2020 from 9:00 to 12:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel, 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



