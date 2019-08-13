Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vaughn Verlyn Smith. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vaughn Verlyn Smith, 94, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Cox Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Vaughn was born July 29, 1925, in Izard County, Arkansas to Fred Noble and Mary Edna Smith. After growing up in McLean, Vaughn entered The United States Army serving in the 27th Infantry Division. He was wounded during the Battle of Okinawa and was awarded the Purple Heart. Vaughn also received the Bronze Star. He married Maudie "Billie" Jones on September 10, 1945, in Pampa. A resident of Amarillo since 1965, he retired from The United States Postal Service Vehicle Maintenance Center in 1987. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ewing, Ford and Fred Jr. Smith; a sister, Imogene Northcutt and son-in-law, Jim Brookes. Vaughn is survived by his wife of 73 years, Maudie of the home; a son, Ricky Smith and wife Sue; two daughters, Cheryl Reynolds and husband Kenneth and Marsha Brookes all of Amarillo; a sister, Geraldine West of Prescott Valley, Arizona; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at the Community Living Center at The VA Hospital for their excellent care, kindness and consideration of Vaughn. In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial donations to .





