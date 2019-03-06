Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Lowene Dunn. View Sign

Velma Lowene Dunn age 97 passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel with Pastor Greg Corona from Hillside Christian Church officiating. Burial will be held in Llano Cemetery under the direction of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors. She was the loving mother of Jimmy Dunn (deceased) and Janice Haldeman of Rockport, TX. Velma was a woman of strength and integrity always providing and staying strong for her family, she told us she was ready to meet the Lord and be with her son Jimmy. She was a member of Hillside Christian Church and Lamp Lighters Sunday School class. Born in Freedom, Oklahoma she lived most of her life in Vega and Amarillo, graduating from Amarillo High School. She was a legal secretary at The Underwood Law Firm for 45 years, retiring at age 70. Although she continued to run her business, The Disabled America Veterans store on West 6th Street until the age of 85. Her family established Fillmore Cleaners in 1939 and it continues to be family owned and operated by her granddaughter Vicki Dunn. Velma traveled extensively with her family on summer vacations until the age of 93, from camping in New Mexico and Colorado to Cruising to Cabo San Lucas, the Caribbean, the Baltic Sea and Alaska, as well as visiting Europe. Although her favorite trip was to Israel with her daughter Janice and Hillside church family in 2001.



Velma was preceded in death by her parents Everett Annis and Hazel Annis Gay, husband J. C. Dunn, brother Leon Annis and son Jimmy Dunn.



She is survived by her daughter Janice Haldeman of Rockport,TX, daughter in-law Lucille Dunn, grandchildren, Vicki Dunn (David Browning), LeAnn Shelton (Steve), Janet Blandford (Sammy Samilpa) of Rockport, Michelle Simmons (Jimmy) of Rockport and Calvin Dunn. Great Grandchildren, Eric Blandford (Candace) of Dripping Springs, Jessica Blandford of Rockport, Quin Shelton, Peyton Shelton, Mason Simmons and Trent Simmons. Great Great Grandchildren Dax and Kinslee Blandford of Dripping Springs, Layla and Alorah Blandford of Rockport. Also left to cherish her memory are Carolyn Stiles (Ron) and Cathy Scoby (Dale) who Velma thought of as daughters. Close neighbor and friends Michael and Sharon Charles who took care of Velma as if she were their mother. Her very special neighbor and caregiver Melissa Bissell and family whom she had formed a very close bond with over the last year and a half.



Special thanks to nurses and staff at Bivins Point and Bivins BSA Hospice.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to CityChurch at 205 South Polk Street Amarillo Texas, or to .



Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019





