Velma Raye O'Kelley, 83, of Amarillo died January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel with Pastor Greg Kinch of Southlawn Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery of Amarillo. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020