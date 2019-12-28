Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Venita Bea (Dicken) Bickerstaff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Venita Bea Bickerstaff, age 78, passed away on December 22, 2019 in Tahoka, TX (near Lubbock). Bea was born to Earl and Pinnie Dicken in Wichita Falls, TX and resided in Fisher County, near Sweetwater, TX since 1962. She recently battled pneumonia and never really recovered from the loss of her beloved husband, Ernest Lee Bickerstaff, who passed away in 2017. Services will be held at 1:00p on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Rotan, TX. Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan will handle arrangements, but no prior viewing is planned. Burial will be in the Rotan Belvieu Cemetery.



Bea dearly loved her kids and grandchildren, and a special cousin, Jo Powell. She always enjoyed company and conversation, with a special fondness for sending cards and gifts to friends and family for any occasion. She kept a meticulous calendar for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.



She is survived by her two sons, Clifton Earl Bickerstaff of Amarillo and Eric Lee Bickerstaff of Lubbock, as well as four grandchildren, Brooke Stice, Erica Bickerstaff, Colton Bickerstaff, and Brittany Romero, along with four great grandchildren, Beni, Gabby, Leah and Lilly. She is also survived by a sister, Dea Ann Gray, and brother, Larry Dicken, along with their families. Special thanks to Brooke Stice, who helped look after her over the past two and half years. The family kindly suggests that any memorial donations be directed to First United Methodist Church, 209 N. McKinley Ave, Rotan, TX 79546.

