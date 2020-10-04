1/1
Vera Adela Isham
1926 - 2020
Vera Adela Isham, 93, of Amarillo died September 28, 2020.

Private graveside services were held in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Vera was born December 19, 1926 in Vernon, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents of Vernon; 4 sisters; and 1 brother.

Vera is survived by daughter, Rita Saikowski and husband, Anthony of Amarillo; son, Dewey Isham, Jr. and wife, Sue of Pinehurst, TX; 5 grandchildren, Michelle Thompson and husband, Jeff, Kelli Isham, Whitney Baccus and husband, Drew, Taylor Barrick and husband, Brady and Barrett Saikowski and wife, Carley; 10 great-grandchildren, Jax Baccus, Spencer Baccus, Banks Baccus, Beckett Barrick, Bronx Barrick, Oliver Barrick, Mayer Saikowski, Wynn Saikowski, Xavier Isham and Ayden Isham; and her sister, Edna Gillispie.

The family suggests memorials be made to Turn Center, 1250 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, Texas 79106.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneral home.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
