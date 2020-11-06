1/1
Vera McAlpine
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera McAlpine, 90, of Amarillo, passed away November 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Llano Cemetery with Larry Virnau officiating. Services are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Vera was born September 3, 1930 in Lelia Lake, Texas to Alvis McGowan and Annie Black McGowan. Vera married E.E. "Red" McAlpine in 1946 and they were married for 66 years until his passing in 2013. Vera enjoyed spending her free time doing many hobbies, including crafts, cooking and tending to her yard and flowers. She loved watching baseball and was an avid ice hockey fan. Vera took great pride in her home, always keeping it clean and decorating for every season. Vera also found happiness and companionship in adopting several Schnauzers. Vera was once a fun loving member of the Red Hat Society. Throughout her life, Vera was closely involved in church. Vera and E.E. were charter members of Calvary Baptist Church established in 1954. She then joined First Baptist Church of Dumas in 1971. Vera is survived by two sons, Rick McAlpine and wife, Barbara of Amarillo and Keith McAlpine and wife Yvonne of Sugar Land; a daughter, Karen Wells of Amarillo; a sister, Jo Leffew and husband Doyle of Stinnett; as well as three grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, E.E. "Red" McAlpine, two sisters, Rosa Mears and Virginia Fair; and two brothers, Thomas A. McGowan and Bill McGowan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved