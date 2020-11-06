Vera McAlpine, 90, of Amarillo, passed away November 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Llano Cemetery with Larry Virnau officiating. Services are under the direction of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home. Vera was born September 3, 1930 in Lelia Lake, Texas to Alvis McGowan and Annie Black McGowan. Vera married E.E. "Red" McAlpine in 1946 and they were married for 66 years until his passing in 2013. Vera enjoyed spending her free time doing many hobbies, including crafts, cooking and tending to her yard and flowers. She loved watching baseball and was an avid ice hockey fan. Vera took great pride in her home, always keeping it clean and decorating for every season. Vera also found happiness and companionship in adopting several Schnauzers. Vera was once a fun loving member of the Red Hat Society. Throughout her life, Vera was closely involved in church. Vera and E.E. were charter members of Calvary Baptist Church established in 1954. She then joined First Baptist Church of Dumas in 1971. Vera is survived by two sons, Rick McAlpine and wife, Barbara of Amarillo and Keith McAlpine and wife Yvonne of Sugar Land; a daughter, Karen Wells of Amarillo; a sister, Jo Leffew and husband Doyle of Stinnett; as well as three grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, E.E. "Red" McAlpine, two sisters, Rosa Mears and Virginia Fair; and two brothers, Thomas A. McGowan and Bill McGowan.