Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156

Verla Leanora Carthel, 87, of Amarillo, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior January 13, 2020.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at University Church of Christ, 3400 Conner Dr., Canyon, TX, with David Lowe officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Verla was born in Grand Junction, CO on December 12, 1932 to William and Lotus Blevins.



Verla graduated from High School in Grand Junction, CO. She earned her bachelor's degree from Colorado State University where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.



Verla married Bob Carthel on June 20, 1954 in Grand Junction, CO. Bob and Verla celebrated 65 years of marriage this past June.



Verla dedicated her entire life to serving the Lord, her husband, family, friends and church. She started early where she grew up on a peach ranch and helped her parents pack peaches in her younger years. She was a member of the Windsong Extension Homemaker's Club where she received volunteer of the year recognition by Randall County 4-H Extension. She served as an officer of the Randall County Building Committee and chairman of the Family Living Committee. She was an active member of the Cowbelles and served on their education committee. She also served as a substitute teacher at Canyon Schools.



She was an active member of University Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School for many years and served as supervisor for the Mother's Day Out Program.



She helped her husband with farming by providing meals in the fields, hauling grain to the elevator, making runs to the parts store and doing whatever was needed on the farm.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Wilda Ray, of Grand Junction, CO.



She is survived by her husband, Bob Carthel, of Amarillo, TX; daughters, Debra Glosser, of Southlake, TX, Bre Saldi, of Southlake, TX, and Jana Soulakis and husband Michael, of Frisco, TX; sons, Steve Carthel and wife Denise, of Amarillo, TX, and Mitch Carthel and wife Tamara, of Amarillo, TX; brother, Bill Blevins and wife Margaret, of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Brooke Glosser, John Saldi and wife Danielle, Zac Saldi and wife Katie, Bryce Saldi, Sierra Soulakis, Megan Soulakis, Brynn Soulakis, Abbey Ehle and husband Justin, Austin Carthel, Amy Miller and husband Michael, Cameron Carthel and wife Kaysha, Brant Carthel and fiance Kayla, Vaden Carthel, and Madeline Grall; and five great-grandchildren.



"Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you a ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord." Matt. 25:23



Memorial can be made to High Plains Children's Home,



https://www.hpch.org/giving , Boys Ranch, https://www.calfarley.org/waystogive/ , or Alzheimer's and Dementia Research https://www.alz.org/

