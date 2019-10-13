Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna "Irene" Close. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Verna "Irene" Close, 99, of Amarillo, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday at Paramount Baptist Church, 3800 S. Western St. with Dr. Norman Rushing of Central Baptist Church of Pampa, Dr. Andrew Hebert of Paramount Baptist Church, and Pastor Lance Herrington, Median and Senior Adult pastor at Paramount Baptist Church officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm Monday at Childress Cemetery in Childress, Texas. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Irene was born April 24, 1920 in Childress to Jesse and Minnie Evans. When she was nine years old, she accepted Jesus as her Savior in the original First Methodist Church in Childress. She served her Savior faithfully for 90 years. Later in life, she attended First Baptist Church of Childress. She graduated from Childress High School. She married Edmund "Wimpy" Close in 1942 at Childress. They farmed outside of Childress for many years. In 1966, Irene began working for Dr. G.B. Blackwell as his office manager, and worked there for 28 years. After her retirement in 1994, Irene began volunteering at Childress Regional Hospital. Her volunteer position evolved into a part-time receptionist job at the hospital, where she remained five more years. Irene was a talented crafter. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crochet, and counted cross-stitch. She also painted and did ceramics. Irene moved to Amarillo in 2015 at the age of 95, where she attended Paramount Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edmund Close; her infant son, Lynn Close; two brothers, Harvey Evans, and Fred Evans; a sister, Frances Sims; two grandsons, Jarrod Norman, and Jeffrey Norman; and a son-in-law, Jerry Norman. Survivors include a daughter, Sue Norman of Timbercreek Canyon; a niece, Dale Hoover and husband Curt of Canyon; a great-grandson, Jeramy Norman of Dallas; two great-granddaughters, Brooke Norman of Plano, and Journi Norman of Lewisville; a great-great-grandson, Major Gipson; several other nieces and nephews, and cousins; and a many friends. In honor of celebrating the life of Irene, please feel free to wear her favorite color, red. The family suggests memorials may be made to a .





Verna "Irene" Close, 99, of Amarillo, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday at Paramount Baptist Church, 3800 S. Western St. with Dr. Norman Rushing of Central Baptist Church of Pampa, Dr. Andrew Hebert of Paramount Baptist Church, and Pastor Lance Herrington, Median and Senior Adult pastor at Paramount Baptist Church officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm Monday at Childress Cemetery in Childress, Texas. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Irene was born April 24, 1920 in Childress to Jesse and Minnie Evans. When she was nine years old, she accepted Jesus as her Savior in the original First Methodist Church in Childress. She served her Savior faithfully for 90 years. Later in life, she attended First Baptist Church of Childress. She graduated from Childress High School. She married Edmund "Wimpy" Close in 1942 at Childress. They farmed outside of Childress for many years. In 1966, Irene began working for Dr. G.B. Blackwell as his office manager, and worked there for 28 years. After her retirement in 1994, Irene began volunteering at Childress Regional Hospital. Her volunteer position evolved into a part-time receptionist job at the hospital, where she remained five more years. Irene was a talented crafter. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crochet, and counted cross-stitch. She also painted and did ceramics. Irene moved to Amarillo in 2015 at the age of 95, where she attended Paramount Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edmund Close; her infant son, Lynn Close; two brothers, Harvey Evans, and Fred Evans; a sister, Frances Sims; two grandsons, Jarrod Norman, and Jeffrey Norman; and a son-in-law, Jerry Norman. Survivors include a daughter, Sue Norman of Timbercreek Canyon; a niece, Dale Hoover and husband Curt of Canyon; a great-grandson, Jeramy Norman of Dallas; two great-granddaughters, Brooke Norman of Plano, and Journi Norman of Lewisville; a great-great-grandson, Major Gipson; several other nieces and nephews, and cousins; and a many friends. In honor of celebrating the life of Irene, please feel free to wear her favorite color, red. The family suggests memorials may be made to a . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations