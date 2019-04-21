Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna (Pruett) House. View Sign

Verna Pruett House, 95, of Amarillo, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday at Trinity Baptist Church Chapel, 1601 I-40, with Dr. Nate Magloughlin officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Verna was born April 21, 1923 in Fairbanks, Louisiana to Audrey Clyde and Ona Bell Pruett. She graduated from Dumas High School as valedictorian of her class. She attended West Texas State College. She married W.J. House, and they shared 49 years together until his death in 1990. Verna dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 65 years, where she taught Sunday school for many of those years. In her spare time, Verna enjoyed many types of handwork, such as sewing, crochet, and cross-stitch. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to extend special thanks to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, and to Ware Living Center, whose staff was exceptional in caring for Verna. Special thanks also goes to Lynette Kerr, a long-time family friend, for always being there for Verna and her family. Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W.J. House in 1990; and two sons, Mark House in 2011; and David House in 2012. Survivors include a daughter, Debby Long and husband Gary of Amarillo; a granddaughter, Jennifer Joan House of Branson, MO; and a great-grandson.





(806) 354-2585

