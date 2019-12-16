Verna K. Griffith, 92, of Amarillo died December 10, 2019. Her services will be officiated by Jim Shelburne, Minister of Washington Avenue Christian Church, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Her burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, at I-40 and Whitaker Road. There will be a lunch for the family at noon at Washington Avenue Christian Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019