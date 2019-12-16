Verna K. Griffith

Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Service Information
Send Flowers

Verna K. Griffith, 92, of Amarillo died December 10, 2019. Her services will be officiated by Jim Shelburne, Minister of Washington Avenue Christian Church, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Her burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, at I-40 and Whitaker Road. There will be a lunch for the family at noon at Washington Avenue Christian Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.