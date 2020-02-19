Mrs. Verna Kay Riles-McCurley, was born October 16, 1962 to Frankie Lee Adair and Jewel McBrayer in Clinton, OK. She was engaged to Bryan McCurley. Verna attended Clinton High School where she graduated in 1980. She had three children, Tawona Sharman Riles and Damone Jamal Riles. She was engaged to Bryan McCurley. Viewing will be held Thursday, February 20th from 5PM-6:30PM at Golden Gate Mortuary and funeral will be held at 10AM, Friday, February 21st at Prayer Temple COGIC, Amarillo, TX. Burial Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, OK. To view the full obit and send flowers and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020