Verna Lee Simpson of Memphis and Amarillo passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a brief hospice stay.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery in Memphis with Rev. Daniel Downey, pastor of the First Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.
Her family was fortunate to have her in their lives to age 91. She was loved by friends and family and adored by her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Verna Lee was the youngest of 8 children of the late Wade and Annie Hill of Memphis, Texas. Her marriage to Lenis Simpson post-World War Il on Dec. 21, 1946, was long and happy, and their creation of a loving family was a gift to their children.
Lenis preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1995. They were active members of the First Baptist Church in Amarillo and then in Memphis where the family moved in 1964. Verna Lee taught 3 year-olds in Sunday school for 45 years and was an acting grandmother to other children in the neighborhood. Her brownies were famous.
For most of the past 9 years, Verna Lee had lived in The Continental, an independent senior living facility in Amarillo. She spread sunshine to both residents and staff.
Verna Lee is survived by her children Lenis Simpson, Jr. (Holly) of Dallas, Linda Simpson Redwine (Bob) of Denver, and Nancy Simpson McCabe of Amarillo. Grandchildren and greatgrandchildren include Michael and Christina Redwine Stimson (Patrick) of Denver and their children Jasmine Lee Stimson and Stella Stimson of Denver, Tom McCabe (Debbie) of Phoenix and their children Britainy and Stephanie McCabe of Phoenix, Ken McCabe of Austin, Taylor Simpson of Dallas, Adrienne Simpson Jackson (Brent) of Dallas and their children Gus Jackson, Mary Fuller Jackson and Willie Jackson. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
