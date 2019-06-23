Vernon Robinett, 88, of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, June 20th.
Visitation is at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Friday, June 28th, 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. The memorial service is Saturday, June 29th, 2:00 p.m., at the Southwest Church of Christ. Brian Mashburn and Lynn Camp will officiate.
Vernon was born on November 3, 1930. He married Bettye Tyer on September 10, 1960. They moved to Amarillo in 1961. Vernon was a veteran and a Petroleum Geologist. He worshipped and served at the Southwest Church of Christ until the end of this life.
Vernon is preceded in death by brothers Paul and Lavoy Robinett, and granddaughter Hillary Robinett.
Vernon is survived by wife, Bettye, daughter Kathy Brack and husband Brad, son Doug Robinett, son David Robinett and wife Conni, brother D.K. Robinett and wife Carylon, brother Randy Robinett, 5 grandchildren and a large extended family.
Vernon's favorite charities include the High Plains Children's Home, P.O. Box 7448, Amarillo, TX 79114-9984, Red River Family Encampment, P.O. Box 8997, Amarillo, TX 79114-8997, and Eastern European Missions, P.O. Box 55245, Hurst, TX 76054.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 23 to June 24, 2019