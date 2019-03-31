Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Ann Funk. View Sign

Vicki Ann Funk, 75, of Amarillo passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Canyon with Rev. Rick Enns, pastor of First United Methodist Church, and Ted DiBiase officiating. Dr. Roger Hubbard will be officiating the private graveside service. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Brooks Chapel.



Vicki was born on February 24, 1944 in Brady, Texas to Daniel and Annie Scott Weaver. She graduated from Canyon High School where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She was also a cheerleader at West Texas State University where she received her bachelor's degree in education in 1965. Vicki married Terry Funk on August 14, 1964 at the First Baptist Church in Canyon.



Vicki was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Canyon and after moving to Lake Tanglewood, became a member of Lake Tanglewood Community Church. She dearly loved horses, rodeoing, and the outdoors and was the very best of ranch hands. According to Terry, Vicki was the "ramrod" of the Funk family and will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.



Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Willie Weaver, sister-in-law, Sharon Weaver and nephew, Scott Weaver. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Terry Funk; two daughters, Stacy Clenney and Brandee Dungan; three grandchildren, Daniel and Champe Clenney and Bella Dugan; and numerous extended family and friends.



The family suggests memorials be to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Avenue, Suite 100, Amarillo, Texas 79106 or Lake Tanglewood Community Church, 106 Tanglewood Dr. #B, Amarillo, Texas 79118.





1702 5TH AVENUE

Canyon , TX 79015

