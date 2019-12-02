Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Baker. View Sign Service Information DAVIS FUNERAL HOME 316 S BRIDGE Henrietta , TX 76365-0498 (940)-538-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Vicki S. Baker, 56, of Petrolia, Texas passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.



Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Byers, TX With Rev. Brandon Dunn, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Byers under the direction of Davis Funeral Home of Henrietta, TX.



Vicki was born on January 17, 1963 in Amarillo, TX to Richard and Patricia (Rapstine) Smith. She married Mark W. Baker on August 8, 1980 in Pleasant Valley near Amarillo, TX. She was a homemaker and a non-active member of the First Baptist Church of Byers, TX.



Vicki is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan Smith.



Survivors include her husband, Mark W. Baker of Petrolia, TX; two daughters, Amber Sue Reed and husband Eric of Byers, TX and Kari Lynne Shaw and husband Cody of Wichita Falls, TX; six grandchildren, Hadyn, Rylan, Hestan, Ellis, Beckett and Deacon; two brothers, David Lee Smith of California and Roger Smith of Gilmer, TX; one sister, Joyce Briant of Gilmer, TX; two loving pups, Perele and Jed; one loving grand-dog, Tuna.



The family ask memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or the Clay County Animal Shelter, 503 Carroll St., Henrietta, TX 76365.



Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at

Vicki S. Baker, 56, of Petrolia, Texas passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Byers, TX With Rev. Brandon Dunn, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Byers under the direction of Davis Funeral Home of Henrietta, TX.Vicki was born on January 17, 1963 in Amarillo, TX to Richard and Patricia (Rapstine) Smith. She married Mark W. Baker on August 8, 1980 in Pleasant Valley near Amarillo, TX. She was a homemaker and a non-active member of the First Baptist Church of Byers, TX.Vicki is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan Smith.Survivors include her husband, Mark W. Baker of Petrolia, TX; two daughters, Amber Sue Reed and husband Eric of Byers, TX and Kari Lynne Shaw and husband Cody of Wichita Falls, TX; six grandchildren, Hadyn, Rylan, Hestan, Ellis, Beckett and Deacon; two brothers, David Lee Smith of California and Roger Smith of Gilmer, TX; one sister, Joyce Briant of Gilmer, TX; two loving pups, Perele and Jed; one loving grand-dog, Tuna.The family ask memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or the Clay County Animal Shelter, 503 Carroll St., Henrietta, TX 76365.Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close