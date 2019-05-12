Vicki S. Rigdon, age 76, passed away April 29, 2019 at home in Amarillo, TX. Vicki was born to Frank and Cora Mae Burt in Raton, NM where she was raised. Vicki moved to Amarillo in 1974 where she worked for the SW Public Service Credit Union (now Access Credit Union) for 29 years. Vicki had many hobbies and talents. She loved to do ceramics, sewing, and quilting. Vicki is survived by her sister Dona Arnot and husband Gene. By her children, son Louis Rigdon and wife Elizabeth, daughter Lori Starkey and husband Mike, daughter Charolette Yowell and husband Brent, son Brad Riemath and wife Kia, and daughter Ronda Bush and husband Claude. She had 13 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Washington Avenue Christian Church in Amarillo, TX. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the BSA Hospice of the Southwest or the Dementia Society of America.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019