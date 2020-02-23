Vickie Risner, 59, of Canyon, died Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 4:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dr. G. A. Roach officiating.
Vickie was born on October 4, 1960 in Florence, Arizona to Reba and Sterling Frazier. She had worked at Western Bowl over 20 years as a waitress. She loved City Church and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin Risner; and a son Wayne Lee Frazier, Sr.
She is survived by two sisters, Sharon Duncan of Amarillo and Patricia Caldwell of Kentucky; her brother, David Frazier of Checota, OK; three grandchildren, Wayne Lee Frazier, Jr., Maranatha Frazier and Isiah Obergon, all of Amarillo; and two great-grandchildren, Heartley Frazier and Wayne Lee Frazier, III.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020