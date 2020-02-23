Vickie Risner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Risner.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vickie Risner, 59, of Canyon, died Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 4:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dr. G. A. Roach officiating.

Vickie was born on October 4, 1960 in Florence, Arizona to Reba and Sterling Frazier. She had worked at Western Bowl over 20 years as a waitress. She loved City Church and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin Risner; and a son Wayne Lee Frazier, Sr.

She is survived by two sisters, Sharon Duncan of Amarillo and Patricia Caldwell of Kentucky; her brother, David Frazier of Checota, OK; three grandchildren, Wayne Lee Frazier, Jr., Maranatha Frazier and Isiah Obergon, all of Amarillo; and two great-grandchildren, Heartley Frazier and Wayne Lee Frazier, III.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.