Victor A. Fite, of Eagle Mountain Lake, Texas died on August 30, 2020.



Service: Memorial plans to be determined.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southwest Ambucs in Amarillo or Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County.



Prior to moving to the lake, he was a lifelong resident of Amarillo, Texas for almost 60 years. The move to Eagle Mountain Lake allowed him to be closer to his daughters, and grandchildren, all the while enjoying retirement and life at the lake.



Vic, as his close friends called him, had a full and rewarding life. He was born on July 19, 1950. He grew up on a farm and ranch, which contributed to his strong work ethic and integrity. In 1980, he taught for a short time at Amarillo College in the CIS department before moving to WTSU (as it was called then), now WTAMU. After six great years with WTAMU, he decided to try the corporate world and was employed at High Plains Baptist Hospital and BSA for thirteen years, as the Director of Telecommunications. In 1998, he became the Dean of ITS at Amarillo College, moving back to academia which he felt was his true calling. Vic reluctantly retired from Amarillo College in 2008. Though he loved retirement, he recently returned to his passion and went back to teaching at Tarrant County College.



Teaching was not his only passion. Vic was also dedicated to service. He was an active member of Southwest Ambucs (in Amarillo) and loved helping children with disabilities while interacting with the other members and great friends of the club. He served on the Bushland School Board as a board member and board President for several years. His other contributions to society included serving on the Potter County Grand Jury for three sessions; serving as a member of the '68 Tascosa reunion committee; delivering Meals on Wheels as a volunteer and as a Council Member; and several other appointments, too numerous to list.



It is true, Vic was dedicated to helping others, in the workplace, and outside of it, but nothing brought him greater joy than his family. Fate smiled upon him on June 3, 1968 - the day he met his forever soul mate, Beverly Holt. Just two short years later the couple wed on September 26, 1970 followed by the birth of his two daughters, Kerensa and Kara. They were everything to Vic and, Vic was everything to them. A family man at heart, his compassion only grew with the addition of his wonderful grandchildren. Nothing brought him greater joy than sharing his philanthropy with his grandchildren - especially Meals on Wheels days with his favorite (he could say that since she was his only) granddaughter, Blakely. We will never forget his beaming pride as he shared his values, life lessons and most of all his humor that made even the hardest days seem like a walk in the park.



He was preceded in death by both parents, Euel Bert "Barney" Fite, Sr., and Esperance "Hope" Becnel-Fite.



His survivors include siblings, Bert Fite and JoAnn Butler; his wife of 50 years, Beverly; two daughters, Kerensa Vest, and Kara Swanson and her husband, Eric Swanson; four grandchildren, Charlie and Holt Swanson, and Win and Blakely Vest, all of Dallas, whom he really enjoyed and loved so much being a part of their lives.



Vic will truly be missed by many. His culinary creations filled our stomachs. His infectious smile and laughter brightened every space in our hearts. His colorful language and stories leave us with a lifetime of Vic memories. He was truly one of a kind and we are grateful for the time we have spent with him, we will honor his memory every day by remembering his core values and ability to bring joy into any situation.



"Here's to you, Vic!"



