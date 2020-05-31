Victoria Cazzell DeBerry passed away peacefully at her home on May 5th, 2020 in the presence of her family and following a long illness not associated with current public health conditions. She was born in Syracuse, New York, June 5, 1943 to Richard Lee Cazzell and Gloria Homan Cazzell. Her father was not present for her first birthday, but celebrated on June 6, 1944 by painting "Happy Birthday Victoria" on the Higgins boat he shared with a landing party that landed on Omaha Beach during the Normandy invasion.



When her father returned from the war, Victoria's family moved to Denver. Victoria had fond memories as a little girl in Denver playing with friends and going to Lakeside Amusement Park. When she was six, her family moved to Amarillo, her father's hometown. As a child, Victoria had a talent for dancing and singing, like her mother. But she also had a tomboy side and spent much of her time exploring the hills and plateaus on the margins of Amarillo with her dog and her trusty single shot .22 rifle. As a complement to her rough and tumble side, she was known for her beauty and frequently selected for pageants and parades. Victoria graduated from Tascosa High School and remained close with her best friends from her youth until her death.



In 1961, Victoria enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin where she later graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Drama. While at U.T., she enjoyed her time as an Alpha Delta Pi and continued her interest in song and dance - even performing in the Dallas Summer Musicals. After her graduation, Victoria lived for a while in Austin and Amarillo before marrying Henry Drew "Nick" DeBerry, III of Austin and moved with him to Fort Meade, Maryland during the Vietnam war. They began their family there and subsequently moved to Dallas where they raised three children: Richard, Victoria Lee, and Sarah Ann. They were married for nearly 30 years. While in Dallas, Victoria pursued numerous hobbies including growing orchids in her immaculate greenhouse, interior design, showing Irish Setters, building stained glass panels, snow skiing in Breckenridge, and perhaps her greatest passion, showing quarter horses. She made many life-long friendships along the way.



Victoria later pursued her dream of retiring in the Hill Country and moved there in 2005 with her last and best boyfriend and long-term companion, Warner "Skip" Parker. For a number of years, Victoria and Skip traveled to destinations such as Alaska, Greece, and Istanbul and spent summers at Skip's cabin in Southern Colorado. They also enjoyed working on and around her Hill Country rock house in Driftwood, Texas outside of Austin, decorated as only Victoria could decorate it. They spent many happy years entertaining family and friends, and spoiling their rescue dog, Sammy.



Known for her beauty, style, sharp tongue and acerbic wit, Victoria also loved her family and friends loyally and deeply. She was an animal lover all her days, but most especially when it came to dogs and horses. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by Skip; her son, Richard DeBerry, and daughter-in-law, Kelly DeBerry; daughter, Victoria Lee DeBerry; daughter, Sarah Ann DeBerry-Caperton, and son-in-law, Tommy Caperton; and four grandchildren: William DeBerry, Katherine DeBerry, Charlie Caperton, and Jasper Caperton.



Funeral arrangements are private. As Victoria preferred, there will be a celebration of her life following improved public health conditions.



