On June 5, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL, Victoria Elizabeth Speltz (Butcher) joined the love of her life, Robert, in eternal rest and peace at the age of 83. Victoria was a loving and devoted sister, wife, aunt, mother, and grandmother. She was an amazing gardener and her green thumb was obvious to all who knew her. "Amore" (Love) was her favorite expression and her family will always have a deep Amore for her.
Victoria was born in Independence, KS on September 24, 1936. She graduated in 1954 from St. Mary's Academy in Amarillo, TX and later attended the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, MN where she received a certificate in XRay Technology. It was in Minneapolis that she would meet (on a blind date) and later marry her husband, Robert "Bob" Allyn Speltz, on August 3, 1957. They went on to spend 58 glorious years together. She worked as an Operator for AT&T and as a receptionist for OKI Telecom. Victoria and Bob lived in Boulder, CO - Amarillo, TX - Blue Springs, MO and Lawrenceville, GA. Victoria moved to North Port, FL in 2018. Above everything else she cherished being a wife, mother, and grandmother most.
Victoria is preceded in death by her devoted husband Robert Allyn Speltz, beloved mother and father, Jessie and John C. Butcher and her three sisters, Helen Steed, Jean Shellman, Joan Adamson.
Victoria was the loving mother of Lori Speltz - Deremer (Jeff) of North Port, FL, Jesse Speltz (Sara) of Roswell, GA and Nicole Topoleski (Tom) of Lawrenceville, GA. She was the devoted grandmother of Anthony Allyn Speltz, Elizabeth Topoleski-Smith (James), John Robert Topoleski, Nicholas Thomas Topoleski, Davis Robert Speltz and Anna Kathleen Speltz. Victoria is lovingly remembered by her younger brother, John Charles Butcher (Anita) of Amarillo, TX. Victoria will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Victoria and her husband Robert will be laid to rest in Canton, GA at the Georgia National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte FL. ( https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/ ), your local hospice or the National Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.