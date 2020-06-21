Villa Montene Stevens
1922 - 2020
Villa Montene Stevens, 98, of Happy passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Wayside Cemetery with Byron Williamson and Archie Echols officiating.

Montene was born on May 5, 1922 in Brashear, Texas to John and Carrie Johnson Easley. She lived during the Great Depression and left school during the 8th grade to pick cotton to help support her family. She took pride in the fact that she became a supervisor, rebuilding bombers during WWII. One of her most enjoyable jobs was being a waitress for a cafe in Abilene where her brother was in training at the Army base. She married Clifford Stevens in Ft. Worth on August 19, 1944 and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2011.

Montene was very refined and required proper grammar and college educations for her boys. She also drove a truck and combine on the farm with equal elegance and worked hard in her garden that she used to feed her five boys. She enjoyed china painting, crochetting and knitting and will be lovingly remembered for her wonderful cooking. Montene was always the happiest when she had a baby in her arms. She was a longtime member of Wayside Community Church.

She is also preceded in death by two brothers, four sisters, and two daughters-in-law, Fran Stevens and Laura Sue Stevens. Survivors include five sons, Jerry Stevens and wife, Jill of Lubbock, Wayne Stevens and wife, Gail of Amarillo, Larry Stevens of Happy, Barry Stevens and wife, Debbie of Canyon, and Terry Stevens of Claude; eleven grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 8 great greatgrandchildren; and the staff and residents at Hudson House.

The family suggests memorials be to Wayside Cemetery Association, PO Box 155, Wayside, Texas 79094.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
