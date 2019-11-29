Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Ehly. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Vincent Ehly, 83, of Canyon, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.



Vigil will be at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 29 at Brooks Chapel. Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 30 at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Rev. Scott Raef as celebrant. Burial will follow at Dreamland Cemetery.



Vincent was born on January 31, 1936 in Nazareth to Nikolaus and Anna Birkenfeld Ehly. He was a graduate of Nazareth High School. On November 30, 1961, he married Mary Buecker in Umbarger.



Vincent was stationed in Germany while serving in the US Army. He was proud to serve for the country he loved so dearly.



He was a farmer and rancher. He also owned Vincent's Package Store in Umbarger for almost 40 years.



He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.



He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, Conrad, Leo, Alphonse, Fidelis, Emil, Eugene, Aloysius, Veronica and Martha.



Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary; son, Kevin Ehly and wife Bridgette of Louisville, KY; two daughters, Jennifer Ehly of Amarillo and Marla Ehly of Canyon; four grandchildren, Preston, Annaliesse, Martie, and Katherine; and many nieces and nephews.



The family suggests that memorials be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 605 38th St., Canyon, TX 79015 or to the Amarillo VA Hospice Program. Please make checks payable to the Department of Veterans Affairs-Amarillo VA and put 8155-Hospice in the memo section of your check, 6010 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106.





