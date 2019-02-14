Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Vincent Gerber, 84, of Nazareth, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Nazareth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00AM in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Bhaskar Adusupalli, Deacon Bob Birkenfeld and Deacon Joe Hochstein as celebrants. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery under the care of Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 6:30PM at the church.



Vincent Gerber was born on March 16, 1934 to Toney Gerber and Mary (Schmucker) Gerber. Vincent lived in the Nazareth community since 1934. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army on August 27, 1954 in Amarillo, Texas and was honorably discharged on August 22, 1956 in Ft. Lewis, Washington. On February 4, 1959 he married Eileen (Toby) Gerber in Nazareth. Vincent was a lifelong farmer who always loved being on the farm. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic minister, member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Lions Club, Nazareth Independent School District Board and Holy Family Parish Council.



Vincent is survived by his wife, Eileen (Toby) Gerber of Nazareth, children, Kenny Gerber and wife Doretta of Pampa, TX, Norman Gerber and wife Stacy of Nazareth, TX, Sharon Hampton and husband Johnny of Canyon, TX, Sid Gerber and wife Eve of Levelland, TX, Leona Wilhelm and husband Eric of Amarillo, TX, Greg Gerber and wife Cynthia of Nazareth, TX and Marty Gerber and wife Tisha of Nazareth, TX, brothers, Norbert Gerber and wife Helen of Yukon, OK and Dennis Gerber and wife Delores of Nazareth, TX, sister, Regina Hoelting and husband Ronnie of Nazareth, TX, 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Vincent is preceded in death by his parents, Toney and Mary Gerber, brothers, Fritz Gerber, Ed Gerber and Jerome Gerber and sister, Dorothy McQuilliams



Please sign the online guestbook at









Vincent Gerber, 84, of Nazareth, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Nazareth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00AM in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Bhaskar Adusupalli, Deacon Bob Birkenfeld and Deacon Joe Hochstein as celebrants. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery under the care of Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 6:30PM at the church.Vincent Gerber was born on March 16, 1934 to Toney Gerber and Mary (Schmucker) Gerber. Vincent lived in the Nazareth community since 1934. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army on August 27, 1954 in Amarillo, Texas and was honorably discharged on August 22, 1956 in Ft. Lewis, Washington. On February 4, 1959 he married Eileen (Toby) Gerber in Nazareth. Vincent was a lifelong farmer who always loved being on the farm. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic minister, member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Lions Club, Nazareth Independent School District Board and Holy Family Parish Council.Vincent is survived by his wife, Eileen (Toby) Gerber of Nazareth, children, Kenny Gerber and wife Doretta of Pampa, TX, Norman Gerber and wife Stacy of Nazareth, TX, Sharon Hampton and husband Johnny of Canyon, TX, Sid Gerber and wife Eve of Levelland, TX, Leona Wilhelm and husband Eric of Amarillo, TX, Greg Gerber and wife Cynthia of Nazareth, TX and Marty Gerber and wife Tisha of Nazareth, TX, brothers, Norbert Gerber and wife Helen of Yukon, OK and Dennis Gerber and wife Delores of Nazareth, TX, sister, Regina Hoelting and husband Ronnie of Nazareth, TX, 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Vincent is preceded in death by his parents, Toney and Mary Gerber, brothers, Fritz Gerber, Ed Gerber and Jerome Gerber and sister, Dorothy McQuilliamsPlease sign the online guestbook at colonialfuneralhome.org Funeral Home Colonial Funeral Home

809 Butler Blvd

Dimmitt , TX 79027

(806) 647-4444 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close