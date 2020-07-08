1/
Vinh The Pham
1983 - 2020
Vinh The Pham, 37, of Amarillo died July 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1-6 pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel. Visitation will also be from 8-10 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Vietnam Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Vietnam Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
