Viola Louise (Langston) George, 84, of Spearman died November 16, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Hansford Cemetery at 1:00p.m. with, Rev. Mark Murray officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral H Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. , Spearman