Virgil Wyatt Smith
1960 - 2020
Virgil Wyatt Smith, 60, of Amarillo died October 10, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Friday October 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Saturday October 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
