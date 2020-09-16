1/
Virginia Hamilton
1956 - 2020
Virginia Hamilton, 64, of Amarillo died September 12, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Thursday September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
