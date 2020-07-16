Virginia "Ginny" Jo Lawrence Callan, 89, of Amarillo, TX died July 13, 2020.
Services will be at 12:00 P.M., Friday, July 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church, with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Private burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Virginia Jo Lawrence was born in 1930 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Ginny was a devoted wife, mother, and friend to all. She had a sincere love for people. She was the life of the party and always smiling. "Everyone always loved Ginny."
She married Robert (Bob) Callan at a young age of 17 and adored being his wife. They had a very special marriage of 58 years.
She had 2 children, Bob "Robert", Jr. and wife Susan, and Cathy Vahrenkamp and husband Bill; 7 grandchildren, Billy Vahrenkamp and wife Nikki, Chad Vahrenkamp, Josh Vahrenkamp and wife Jenny, Libby Bonjour and husband Josh, Abby Jorjadze and husband BB, Megan Callan, and Matt Callan and wife Tayler; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was so very proud of every one of them. She also loved her extended family, Caron and Don Babcock.
Ginny was devoted to her church and to service. For many years, she taught Sunday School to young women. She was also a Bible study leader (Gracious woman) for young women for many years. She also counseled many young women.
Ginny's passion was in Christian missions. She was a part of numerous mission trips with Bob, her church, and various Christian groups. She loved visiting countries all over the world. She was so happy meeting people in so many different countries and learning the different cultures.
Ginny and Bob were very involved with the Navigators for many years.
They also served on the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board.
They also served on the Board of the International Evangelism Association.
She was a long-time member of PEO. Ginny was a "Bush" girl during the George H.W. Senatorial Campaign.
She will be missed by her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, kindly contribute to her favorite place. Bonton Farms is an agricultural intervention to restore lives, create jobs, and ignite hope. The address is 2612 Valentine Street, Dallas, Texas. 75215, or you can follow the link below.
