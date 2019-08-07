Virginia Lanell Duke passed away July 30, 2019. She was born in May 13, 1942 to Edmond and Nelda Duke. In 1961, she married Bobby Langford and had three children. She married Garry Waldon in 1999. Virginia was a loving mom and grandmother that loved doing crafts, flower arrangements and homemade desserts. Her fudge was loved by all. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands. She is survived by her children Michael Langford and wife Alisa, Bobby Langford and wife Holly and Teresa Taylor and husband Bliss; sister Jolene Jacks and husband Wesley; step daughter Heather Oliver; grandchildren Brandon, Wyatt, Jett and Luke; and many neices and nephews. Graveside Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Llano cemetery.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019