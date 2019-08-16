Virginia Mae Mason, 87, of Amarillo died August 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Virginia was born June 30, 1932 in Brokenbow, OK to Perry and Letha Dickey. She married Clifford Mason on May 3, 1957 in Vernon, TX. Virginia was a member of Lifeway Fellowship Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed staying up late watching movies or reading, and loved playing games especially Bingo. Every summer for 10 years, she took her family to watch the stage production, "Texas." She will be missed dearly by all who loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; 4 sisters; and 1 brother.
Virginia is survived by nieces and nephews, Kim Hite, Steve Hite, Bill Hite, Kevin Hite, Perry Dickey, Matt Dickey and Lisa Jan Bray; and many great nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019