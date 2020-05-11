Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Pownell. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 11:00 AM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Burial 2:00 PM Douglas , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Pownell, 89, of Amarillo, Texas traveled to Heaven on May 9, 2020.



Services for Virginia will be at 11 am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Her burial will be at 2 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Douglas, Oklahoma. Arrangements are being made by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors in Amarillo.



Virginia was born in Anadarko, Oklahoma on August 3, 1930, to Herman and Nettie Blankinship. She was the second of five siblings. Three boys and 2 girls. She graduated from Anadarko High School and went on to work as a telephone operator for several years. She then met and married Dale Pownell in 1951. From there, they had many fun and wonderful adventures with their three children Steve, Dana, and Jana.



Virginia was creative in an artistic way, and enjoyed painting, sewing, cooking, and sculpting. She and her friend Ann spent many hours together in the art studio. She played racquetball and tennis. She loved water aerobics classes, so much that she hosted a class in her pool at home twice a week. She also was an excellent gardener, and when she wasn't making her famous peanut brittle or chocolate toffee, she was outside working on the ?owerbeds. She loved to sing, dance and play the piano, and every now and then dance in a powwow.



She taught Sunday school to 5-year olds at Paramount Terrace Christian Church, volunteered with children who were mentally disabled, and enjoyed Girl Scouts with her daughters. Her main joy though, was being a wife and a mother. She made them her first priority and there wasn't a thing in the world she wouldn't have done for them. She was always there to support them in anything they wanted to do. She and Dale ?ew together often, for their Pizza Hut business, and they loved vacationing in the mountains in Ruidoso, and in their home in Sunday Canyon. At her core she loved to serve. Many times family and friends would stop by to visit and she always had a fresh cup of coffee and cake ready for them. Everyone knew they were welcome in her home anytime.



She was a Member Of the Geological Wives Society, Top Of Texas 99's Women's Pilots, and Thursday Bible Study.



She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Pownell; and husband, Dale Pownell.



Survived by daughter, Dana and husband George Henning of Petaluma, CA; daughter, Jana Gonzales of San Marcos, TX.; and grandchildren, Vic and his wife Natalie Henning, and their son Nick of Amarillo, Jeremy and his wife Rosie Henning, and their daughter Piper of Parker, CO, Savannah Gonzales and her son Lochlan Vasquez, Lauren Gonzales of San Marcos, TX and Sarah Gonzales of Lubbock, TX.



"Oh the sweet life of a Christian that hath made her peace with God! She is fit for all conditions: for life, for death, and for everything"



