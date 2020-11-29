Virginia "Jenny" Utter, 79, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1941 in Madill, OK to the late Thurman Hall and Geneva Ashlock Hall. On April 27, 1963 she married the love of her life, George Utter in Amarillo. He preceded her in death in 2019. Virginia was a housewife and loved to use her creative talent to sew, crochet, and work Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Those left to cherish her memory are three children, Jeff Utter and wife Mitzi, Terry Utter and wife Leah and Tina Newkirk and husband Lance; one sister, Barbara Castleberry; grandchildren, Logan King and wife Becky, Tiffany Utter, Jeffrey Utter, Jr. and wife Shelly, Jamie Lester and husband Sean, Amanda Utter, Bailee King, Jansyn Utter and wife Ashley, Reagan King, Kaitlyn Utter, Brecken Newkirk and Garret Newkirk; six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dianna Jackson. Memorial services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Home's Coulter Road Chapel with Pastor Dwight Kirksey officiating.