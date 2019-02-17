Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Houck Huff. View Sign

Vivian Houck Huff, 89, of Amarillo, formerly of Pampa, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel in Pampa with Dr. Howard Batson, pastor of First Baptist Church of Amarillo, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pampa. Arrangements are by Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.



Mrs. Huff was born March 6, 1929 in Dallas to Leo and Bessie Mae Walker Houck. Vivian married Chester A. Huff, Jr. on December 3, 1949 in Arlington. He preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 1993. She was a resident of Pampa from 1951 until 2012 when she moved to Amarillo.



Vivian and her husband owned and operated the Dr. Pepper Bottling Plant and the Honda-Kawasaki dealership in Pampa for many years. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Pampa and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Amarillo. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years. Vivian was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Harry Houck and Travis Houck, and four sisters, Jane Gunnin, Ruth Mueller, Leola Mae Fitzgerald Lanier, and Laura Bell Zercher.



Survivors include four daughters, Debbie Stokes and husband Danny of Pampa, Peggy Reeder and husband Jimmy of Krum, Karen Keyes and husband Harry of Amarillo, and Brandi Bilyeu and husband Ralph of Orlando, FL; a sister, JoAnn West of Dumas; six grandchildren, Krystal Keyes Haase and husband Mark of Amarillo, Steven Keyes and wife Vickie of Lyons, KS, Misty Reeder Arnold and husband Johnny of Krum, Tiffany Reeder Kurtz of Midland, Kellie Stokes McKinney and husband Kyle of Keller, and Casey Stokes and wife J. J. of Lubbock; twelve great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and fourteen nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave., Suite 100, Amarillo, Texas 79106;or a .



The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:30 PM Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the funeral home.



