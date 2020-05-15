Vivian Lee Stotts, 70, of Amarillo passed away on May 8, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Llano Cemetery.
Vivian was born in Logansport, IN on April 3, 1950, to Nellie and James King, Sr.
Vivian married Jack Stotts and they were married for 52 years.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Stotts; sons, Charles Stotts and Shane Stotts; several grandchildren; and sisters, Penny, Sue, and Donna.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020