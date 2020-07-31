Vivian Marie McCann, 85, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Vivian was born November 3, 1934, in Borger, TX to Joe and Pearl Boyd. She married James Dunn McCann on November 2, 1981. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2013.
Vivian's creativity blossomed through her vibrant arrangements, in which she poured her heart into for over 40 years. She was a florist at Scott's Flowers for over 20 years, where she formed many lifelong friendships and bonds. She loved to spend her time traveling the world or having cookouts in her backyard with family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Bryan Printess Slagle and James Douglas Slagle; and brother, James Boyd.
Survivors include a sister, Jean Ward; daughter-in-law, Pam Slagle; grandsons, Joey Slagle and wife Michelle, Richard Gordon, and James Douglas Slagle III; granddaughters, Jennifer Haggerton and husband Spencer, Amy Moore and husband Johnny, Brandy Spangler and husband Clay, Susan Whitfield and husband Wayne; and numerous amazing great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com