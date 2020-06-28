Vivian Winona Francis Franks, age 93, passed away at Country View Living in Dimmitt, Texas on Monday, June 22. Winona was born in Silverton, Texas on February 8, 1927 and attended Silverton High School. She graduated from West Texas College where she met and married the love of her life, Cecil Franks.
Winona and Cecil had three daughters, Cenci, Celia, and Felice. They made their home in Amarillo from the early 1950s until his passing in 2009. She had been a member of Central Church of Christ since the mid-1960s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, her parents, and brother, Garland. She is survived by her daughters: Cenci (Gary R) Hardee, Celia and Felice; three grandchildren: Ryan (Lori) Hardee, Michelle Hardee, and Logan (Kevin) Adams, and four great grandchildren: Paige, Gavin, Sydney and Ella; sister, Wilma Lee Gill and brother, Joe Dale Francis plus many nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and relatives.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, July 1. A memorial celebration of life service will be held later in the fall when we can gather together safely. Memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or High Plains Children's Home in Amarillo.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Winona and Cecil had three daughters, Cenci, Celia, and Felice. They made their home in Amarillo from the early 1950s until his passing in 2009. She had been a member of Central Church of Christ since the mid-1960s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, her parents, and brother, Garland. She is survived by her daughters: Cenci (Gary R) Hardee, Celia and Felice; three grandchildren: Ryan (Lori) Hardee, Michelle Hardee, and Logan (Kevin) Adams, and four great grandchildren: Paige, Gavin, Sydney and Ella; sister, Wilma Lee Gill and brother, Joe Dale Francis plus many nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and relatives.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, July 1. A memorial celebration of life service will be held later in the fall when we can gather together safely. Memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or High Plains Children's Home in Amarillo.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.