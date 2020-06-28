Vivian Winona (Francis) Franks
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Winona Francis Franks, age 93, passed away at Country View Living in Dimmitt, Texas on Monday, June 22. Winona was born in Silverton, Texas on February 8, 1927 and attended Silverton High School. She graduated from West Texas College where she met and married the love of her life, Cecil Franks.

Winona and Cecil had three daughters, Cenci, Celia, and Felice. They made their home in Amarillo from the early 1950s until his passing in 2009. She had been a member of Central Church of Christ since the mid-1960s.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil, her parents, and brother, Garland. She is survived by her daughters: Cenci (Gary R) Hardee, Celia and Felice; three grandchildren: Ryan (Lori) Hardee, Michelle Hardee, and Logan (Kevin) Adams, and four great grandchildren: Paige, Gavin, Sydney and Ella; sister, Wilma Lee Gill and brother, Joe Dale Francis plus many nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and relatives.

Graveside services for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, July 1. A memorial celebration of life service will be held later in the fall when we can gather together safely. Memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or High Plains Children's Home in Amarillo.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved