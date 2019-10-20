Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivienne Lois Briles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivienne Lois Briles 96, of Amarillo died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Celebration of Vivienne's life to be held on Saturday, October 26 at 6:00 pm at Blue Sky Airfield; Amarillo, TX. Please RSVP to Ainslie Vaughan; 602-432-5586. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel.



Vivienne was born May 12, 1923 in Allahabad, India during British Rule to Murielle and Dr. Ainslie Dessa. After her education and India's independence, Vivienne settled in England until she married. Her husband, Roy, was a pilot for Saudi Arabian Airlines which took them to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During that time, they had the opportunity to travel throughout the world. After her husband died, she and her daughter settled in the U.S. Living in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland and California, where she remarried. After her husband died, she lived in Washington State and Nevada before moving to Amarillo in 1985 to be close to her daughter.



Vivienne was very independent and strong willed, a woman of many talents. Among her careers: Nurse, Air Hostess, Dental Hygienist, Avon Lady and Business Owner. She was very intelligent, social, and well-traveled. She continued to drive until age 94 and lived on her own until suffering a stroke one month before her death.



Vivienne was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and grandson Davis Lynn Vaughan.



She is survived by her daughter, Ainslie Vaughan and husband Larry, and her granddaughter Shandee Vaughan.





