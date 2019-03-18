Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. A. Bentley. View Sign

W.A. Bentley, 92, of Amarillo, died Sunday, March 16, 2019.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, in Bell Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. W.A. Bentley was born on January 28, 1927 in Magic City, TX to Phillip and Mamie Bentley. W.A. graduated from Shamrock High School. He served in the US Army. W.A. married Floy Lois Todd in April of 1952. W.A. was a farmer and owner of Bentley's Fertilizer in McLean, TX. They moved to Amarillo in 1990. She preceded him 1997. W.A. married Barbara Richards, she preceded him in 2015.



W.A. was also preceded in death a daughter, Jan Corbin; 2 brothers; a sister; and son-in-law, Boyd Thompson.



W.A. is survived by daughters, Brenda Holtman and husband Carl of Amarillo, TX and Elaine Pierce and husband Chuck of Mead, CO; stepsons, Doug Richards and wife Teresa of Amarillo, TX and Randy Richards and wife Sharron of Colorado Springs, CO; and a stepdaughter, Bo Loya of McLean, TX; 6 grandkids; 8 step-grandkids; many great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.



The family will receive friends from 6:30- 7:30 pm Monday at the funeral home.



