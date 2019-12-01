W. L. "Cotton" Walker, 91, of Perryton died November 29, 2019. W. L. "Cotton" Walker, 91, of Perryton, Texas died Friday, November 29, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Joe Stepp. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
