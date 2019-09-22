Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Stewart Carter. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

W. Stewart Carter, III, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, September 19, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Burkhalter officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



W. Stewart Carter, III of Amarillo, TX, was born November 4, 1946, in Dallas, TX. He graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1965, Amarillo College in 1968, and West Texas State University in 1971. He married Dorothy Linell Nickels on January 21, 1966, in a blizzard. Stewart was an auditor at Pantex and Rocky Flats and an Independent Insurance Agent for the past 23 years.



He was the life of the party everywhere he went and loved dancing with his bride.



His favorite activity of all time was playing with his grandkids and watching them do what they each loved to do.



Stewart was preceded in death by his father and mother, Steve and Olive Carter, and his brother, Larry.



He is survived by his wife Linell, his son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Dynette, his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle & Lonnie Stoddard, and his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew & Lauren. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Ussery & Nancy Smith.



His grandkids are Shawnee Stoddard, Bo & Sharisa Corbin, Amberly, Aubrie, Garret, Kinsley, Berklie, Easton, and Layla Carter.



The Carter Family suggests memorials be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.



