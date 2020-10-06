W. W. "Sonny" Lang, 86, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on October 4, 2020. He passed away at his home.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Dr. G. A. Roach officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Sonny graduated from Midwestern State University and went on to pursue a career as a Football Coach and Athletic Director. He enjoyed being involved with various sporting events at the schools where he was employed. Those schools included Chillicothe High School, Bowie High School, Valley View High School, Wichita Falls Hirschi High School, Borger High School, and Azle High School. Sonny retired in 1997 after serving as the Athletic Director for the Amarillo Independent School District. Sonny was selected to the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Honor in 1998. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Red River, New Mexico.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents W. W. "Shag" and Louise Lang; 2 brothers, Fred Lang and Jack Lang; and by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Lang.
He is survived by his wife Judy Baitz Lang, her daughter Jennifer and husband Tommy and their daughter Joslyn.
He is also survived by his son Brett Lang, his wife Stephanie, their son Ty and his wife Jackie, and their daughter Charity; his daughter Melinda Henderson and her children Ryan and Brandon; and by son Brad Lang, his wife Tonda, and their son Braden. Sonny also had 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Sonny's honor to the Concho Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Box 3711, San Angelo, TX 76902.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
