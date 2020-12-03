1/1
Wallace Stotts
1957 - 2020
Mr. Stotts was born July 24, 1957, to Wallace J. and Florence J. Stotts in Floydada, Texas. He joined the United Stated Air Force, where he served until 1982, as Senior Airman. Mr. Stotts leaves to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy the mother of his children: Helen Stotts, two daughters: LaShaunda Stotts-Walker and Sharasta Stotts, son: Roy Stotts all of Amarillo, Texas, sister: Martha Hardeman (Andrew) of Hurst, Texas, one brother: Johnny Stotts of Jacksonville, Florida. He also leaves eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Honorable friends: Stan Sanders, Tina Wilde, and Shari High. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 5th at 1PM, at Temple of Praise Community Church, 1900 W. Amarillo Blvd. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
